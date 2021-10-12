Biodiversity conservation helps protect Earth, contributes to humanity's sustainable development: Xi

Xinhua) 14:31, October 12, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that protecting biodiversity helps protect Earth, our common homeland, and contributes to humanity's sustainable development.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing.

