UNDP chief lauds China's efforts in biodiversity protection, pins high hopes on COP15

Xinhua) 09:00, October 12, 2021

Achim Steiner, Administrator of the UN Development Programme (UNDP), on Friday applauded China's efforts in biodiversity protection.

He also expressed great expectations for the 15th meeting of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) that begins on Monday in southwest China's Kunming.

"The COP15 is a vital moment in which the world is really being asked to adopt a new framework, the global biodiversity framework, which will allow countries both nationally and internationally to raise the level of ambition so that we can stop this destruction of nature," said him.

The COP15 includes two parts.

The first part will last from Oct. 11 to 15 in Kunming.

The second part of the meeting is expected to be held next year. It will review and make a decision on the "post-2020 global biodiversity framework" to draw a blueprint for biodiversity conservation in the future.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)