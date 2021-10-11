The adventure of Pan: The secret realm

(People's Daily App) 15:21, October 11, 2021

There was once a realm that had disappeared for centuries in the vast land, where the ultimate secret of harmony and happiness was hidden. The well-known troubleshooter, Doctor Pan, received a mission to open this realm.

Although the road was tough and uncertain, Pan trekked all over the land, and luckily got help from many new friends. After all kinds of hardships, Pan arrived in Kunming. Animal heroes from across the world also gathered. Finally, a portal opened, and the secret was disclosed.

Watch this cartoon to take a trip exploring biodiversity with Dr Pan.

(Produced by Liang Peiyu, Wang Xiangyu, Bao Han and Sun Tianren)

