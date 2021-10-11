CAS holds event on biodiversity research ahead of COP15 in Kunming

Xinhua

Visitors take photos of samples containing germinated seeds at an exhibition held by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 10, 2021. Ahead of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Kunming, CAS held an event on its biodiversity preservation and study, as well as achievements on biodiversity research. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

