China exemplary in biodiversity protection: AWF official

Xinhua) 08:41, October 11, 2021

The first part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, known as COP15, is set to kick off on Monday both online and in person.

The meeting will review the "post-2020 global biodiversity framework" to draw a blueprint for biodiversity conservation in the future.

Frederick Kwame Kumah, vice president of external affairs at the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) said it is important to protect biodiversity as it is essentially the foundation of life.

He also said China has been exemplary in protecting biodiversity.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)