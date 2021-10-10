Yunnan makes continuous strides towards the protection of biodiversity

People's Daily Online) 14:36, October 10, 2021

A skywalk gibbon is seen in a forest in Yunnan. (Xinhua file photo)

The diversity of species is a direct reflection of biodiversity. In recent years, southwest China’s Yunnan province has done an excellent job in preserving and increasing the diversity of its species, putting nearly 90 percent of the key protected wild animal and plant species under effective protection.

Yunnan has carried out thorough surveys of the biodiversity status in key areas across the province, including four national biodiversity conservation areas under its jurisdiction. Based on the survey and evaluation results, it then took targeted efforts to protect, restore and manage the ecosystems.

By taking advantage of its ecosystem positioning stations, Yunnan has continuously monitored the diversity and the ecosystems for rare and endangered species, including Asian elephants, snub-nosed monkeys, and black-necked cranes, among others. It has also taken proactive steps to include biodiversity in its environmental monitoring system and carry out research on the methods and indicators used to monitor biodiversity.

Yunnan has continually monitored and surveyed the populations of rare and endangered animals, including gibbons, Asian elephants, snub-nosed monkeys, and green peafowls, as well as plants with extremely small populations, such as the Myristica fragrans and Paphiopedilum wenshanense, preserving and restoring their habitats. It has also established rescue and conservation zones for the protection of other rare and endangered animal and plant species. As a result of such efforts, the populations of these species have been growing steadily, so has the number of species newly discovered and recorded in Yunnan.

While increasing support for biodiversity research projects, pushing for breakthroughs in promoting the utilization of biological resources of high economic value, building capacity in the research of biodiversity, and introducing research, technological and managerial talents, Yunnan, which shares international borders with Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam, is paying great attention to international cooperation for the conservation of biodiversity and has made major progress in this aspect.

