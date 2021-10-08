China improves biodiversity governance: white paper

Xinhua) 11:11, October 08, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Biodiversity conservation has been elevated to a national strategy in China as part of the country's efforts to improve biodiversity governance, according to a white paper released by the State Council Information Office Friday.

China is making constant efforts to establish and improve policies, laws and regulations on biodiversity conservation, and has drafted mid- and long-term programs and action plans to provide institutional guarantees for biodiversity conservation and management, said the white paper titled "Biodiversity Conservation in China."

The country has organized nationwide biodiversity surveys, and put in place sound biodiversity monitoring and observation networks. It has increased financial input and effort in technology research and development to improve the capacity for biodiversity conservation and governance, the white paper said.

Efforts have also been made to strengthen law enforcement and supervision, and encourage public participation in conserving biodiversity, according to the white paper.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)