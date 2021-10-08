China launches extensive bilateral, multilateral cooperation in biodiversity: white paper

Xinhua) 10:50, October 08, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China has constantly expanded bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the biodiversity field, following the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, said a white paper released by the State Council Information Office Friday.

The country has taken an active part in international conferences and activities, giving impetus to biodiversity conservation and sustainable development, according to the white paper titled "Biodiversity Conservation in China."

China has established bilateral cooperation mechanisms with Germany, the United Kingdom, South Africa and other countries, and extensive cooperation and exchanges on biodiversity and ecosystem services, climate change, and biosecurity have been carried out through these mechanisms, according to the document.

