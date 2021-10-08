China steps up South-South cooperation in biodiversity conservation: white paper

Xinhua

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses an event marking the 5th anniversary of the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund (SSCAF) and the Institute of South-South Cooperation and Development (ISSCAD) in Beijing, capital of China, July 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China has stepped up South-South cooperation in biodiversity conservation by providing support for more than 80 developing countries under the framework, according to a white paper released by the State Council Information Office Friday.

By launching cooperation projects with other developing countries including ASEAN countries and African countries, fruitful results have been achieved in biodiversity conservation, improvement of community livelihood and green development, according to the white paper titled "Biodiversity Conservation in China."

