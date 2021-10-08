China takes lead to propose, implement red line strategy for ecological conservation: white paper

Xinhua) 10:21, October 08, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China was the first in the world to propose and implement the red line strategy for ecological conservation, said a white paper released on Friday by the State Council Information Office.

The country has also designated priority areas in biodiversity protection, according to the white paper titled "Biodiversity Conservation in China."

These measures have contributed to the conservation of key natural ecosystems, biological resources, and habitats for key species, it said.

Setting red lines for ecological conservation is an important institutional innovation in China's land use planning and eco-environmental reform, said the white paper.

China's proposal "Drawing a 'Red Line' for Ecological Protection to Mitigate and Adapt to Climate Change" has been selected by the UN as one of the 15 best Nature-based Solutions around the globe, according to the white paper.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)