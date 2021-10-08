Home>>
Full Text: Biodiversity Conservation in China
BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China on Friday released a white paper titled "Biodiversity Conservation in China."
Please see the attachment for the document.
