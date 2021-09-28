China contributes to world peace, development by achieving moderate prosperity: white paper

Xinhua) September 28, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 18, 2020 shows the buildings of a resettlement site at Dengqen County in Qamdo City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- As the world's most populous and largest developing country, China has contributed to global peace and development by achieving moderate prosperity in all respects, said a white paper released Tuesday by China's State Council Information Office.

Achieving moderate prosperity in all respects has made China more prosperous, the people happier, and society more stable, said the white paper titled "China's Epic Journey from Poverty to Prosperity."

The country has been the largest contributor to world economy since 2006, making an average annual contribution of more than 30 percent, and become a major stabilizer and driver of the global economy, it said.

After the outbreak of COVID-19, China became the first country to contain the virus, reopen its economy, and achieve economic expansion, leading global recovery and injecting impetus into the global economy.

China succeeds in feeding almost 20 percent of world population and satisfying their diverse demands for high-quality agricultural products with only 9 percent of the planet's arable land, according to the white paper.

The country is also making great efforts to strengthen eco-environmental governance and has become a major force in global eco-environmental progress. For instance, one fourth of the world's new vegetation areas over the past two decades have been added by China, said the white paper.

