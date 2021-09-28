China confident of making more impressive progress: white paper

Xinhua) 11:16, September 28, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China is confident that it has the capabilities and resources to realize the second centenary goal and make more impressive progress, said a white paper released by the State Council Information Office Tuesday.

Despite China's realization of moderate prosperity in all respects, it still faces tough challenges such as unbalanced and inadequate development, said the white paper titled "China's Epic Journey from Poverty to Prosperity."

The world today is experiencing a level of change unseen in a century, with greater instability and uncertainty, it said, stressing that the country will propel its unique modernization forward and make substantial progress in well-rounded human development and common prosperity.

China aims to achieve basic socialist modernization by 2035 and become a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful by the middle of the 21st century.

