China's job market stable, employment quality rising: white paper

September 28, 2021

A job applicant communicates with employers during a job fair in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's job market has remained stable and the quality of employment has been rising, said a white paper on moderate prosperity released by the State Council Information Office Tuesday.

China's employed population rose from 180 million in 1949 to 750 million in 2020, according to the white paper titled "China's Epic Journey from Poverty to Prosperity."

The employment structure has improved to the extent that 47.7 percent of the workforce are now employed in the tertiary sector, and 61.6 percent are working in cities.

The number of skilled workers has reached about 200 million, indicating a higher-quality workforce, the document noted.

Individuals can tie their interests, hobbies, skills and talents more closely to their job expectations, and to social demand and national needs, said the white paper.

The employed have seen their lawful rights and interests protected, their pay increased, and their incomes secured, it added.

