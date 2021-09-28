China issues white paper on moderate prosperity

Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2021 shows a press conference held by China's State Council Information Office in Beijing, capital of China. The State Council Information Office Tuesday issued a white paper to document the country's journey to moderate prosperity. The white paper, titled "China's Epic Journey from Poverty to Prosperity," said the realization of all-round moderate prosperity, as declared in July, marks a critical step towards national rejuvenation for the country. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office Tuesday issued a white paper to document the country's journey to moderate prosperity in all respects, or Xiaokang.

The white paper, titled "China's Epic Journey from Poverty to Prosperity," said the realization of moderate prosperity in all respects, as declared in July, marks a critical step towards national rejuvenation for the country.

"Achieving moderate prosperity fulfills a long-cherished dream of the Chinese nation," it said.

The document hailed the unremitting hard work by the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese people and looked into what China has achieved in realizing prosperity through all-round development for all.

"To realize moderate prosperity has required great perseverance, and represents a notable achievement on the part of the CPC and the people," it said.

Regarding realizing moderate prosperity in all respects as a major contribution China has made to the world, the white paper also expounded on how the world will benefit from China's prosperity.

As the world's most populous and largest developing country, China has contributed to global peace and development by achieving moderate prosperity in all respects, it said.

In achieving a moderately prosperous society, China has helped dramatically reduce the world's poverty-stricken population and gain new experience of modernization for humanity, while its all-round opening up has promoted win-win cooperation, said the white paper.

Full Text: China's Epic Journey from Poverty to Prosperity

