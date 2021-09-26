Xinjiang's march towards modernization unstoppable: white paper

Xinhua) 11:32, September 26, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2020 shows a residential area in Axili Town of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The march towards modernization in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will not be stopped by any force, and its future is bright and secure, said a white paper issued Sunday by the State Council Information Office.

The Chinese government will continue to promote unity, harmony and cultural progress and strive for a prosperous and eco-friendly Xinjiang under socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, where people live and work in peace and contentment, according to the white paper titled "Xinjiang Population Dynamics and Data."

