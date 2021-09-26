Languages, cultures of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang well protected: white paper

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The right of ethnic minorities in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to learn and use their own languages are effectively protected and their cultures are well preserved, said a white paper on Sunday.

While carrying out the teaching of standard Chinese, Xinjiang also provides Uygur, Kazak, Kirgiz, Mongolian, Xibe and other language courses at primary and secondary schools, said the white paper titled "Xinjiang Population Dynamics and Data," issued by the State Council Information Office.

Ethnic minority languages are extensively used in such areas as education, judicature, administration and public affairs, said the white paper.

The claim that Xinjiang's efforts to promote standard Chinese represent a campaign of "cultural genocide" is a false accusation made by anti-China forces, said the white paper.

