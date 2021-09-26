Xinjiang's infant mortality rate declines: white paper



Children have fun on Dove Lane in Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Sadat)

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The infant mortality rate in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region went down from 26.58 per 1,000 in 2010 to 6.75 per 1,000 in 2020, said a white paper issued Sunday by the State Council Information Office.

The mortality rate for children under five years of age, and maternal mortality rate in the region declined from 31.95 per 1,000, and 43.41 per 100,000 in 2010 to 10.91 per 1,000, and 17.89 per 100,000 in 2020, respectively, according to the white paper titled "Xinjiang Population Dynamics and Data."

