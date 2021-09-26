Social status of Xinjiang women continues to improve: white paper

September 26, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The economic, social and family status of women of all ethnic groups in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has continued to improve, said a white paper on Sunday.

The improved status has allowed them to have more opportunities to obtain secondary and higher education, and take an active part in economic and social life, according to the white paper, "Xinjiang Population Dynamics and Data," issued by the State Council Information Office.

The number and proportion of women in employment have significantly increased. In 2019 for example, 228,100 women joined the workforce in cities and towns across Xinjiang, accounting for 47.43 percent of the total newly employed in urban areas, the white paper said.

