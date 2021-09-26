Home>>
Full Text: Xinjiang Population Dynamics and Data
(Xinhua) 10:27, September 26, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China on Sunday released a white paper titled "Xinjiang Population Dynamics and Data."
Please see the attachment for the document.
