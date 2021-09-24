Autumn senses full of Xinjiang Manas national wetland park

Ecns.cn) 16:34, September 24, 2021

Covered with reeds and embellished with Tamarix ramosissima shrubs, the Manas national wetland park in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is full of senses of autumn, Sept. 23, 2021. (China News Service/Shi Yujiang)

The Manas national wetland park, with abundance of aquatic plants in freshwater ecology, has become the heaven of over 300 species of migratory birds. It has become the second largest wetland in Xinjiang, covering an area of about 11,333 hectares, thanks to the policy of returning farmland to forest and grassland.

