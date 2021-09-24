Dreamlike autumn scenery of Caka salt lake in NW China’s Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 15:45, September 24, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 23, 2021 shows the dreamlike autumn scenery of Caka salt lake scenic area, dubbed Mirror of the Sky, in Caka Town of Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (China News Service/Sun Rui)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)