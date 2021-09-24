Home>>
Dreamlike autumn scenery of Caka salt lake in NW China’s Qinghai
(Ecns.cn) 15:45, September 24, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 23, 2021 shows the dreamlike autumn scenery of Caka salt lake scenic area, dubbed Mirror of the Sky, in Caka Town of Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (China News Service/Sun Rui)
