Home>>
Village covered in fog in Guizhou, creates picturesque views
(Ecns.cn) 09:19, September 24, 2021
Houses, forests and roads of Datang Village, Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou, are covered in advection fog, Sept. 22, 2021. (China News Service/Wu Dejun)
Advection fog forms when relatively warm air moves over a colder surface.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.