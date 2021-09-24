Languages

Friday, September 24, 2021

Village covered in fog in Guizhou, creates picturesque views

(Ecns.cn) 09:19, September 24, 2021

Houses, forests and roads of Datang Village, Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou, are covered in advection fog, Sept. 22, 2021. (China News Service/Wu Dejun)

Advection fog forms when relatively warm air moves over a colder surface.


