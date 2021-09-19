Night view of tourist area in Tongren, China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:30, September 19, 2021

Visitors are seen at Zhongnanmen Historical and Cultural Tourist Area in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 20, 2021. (Photo by Peng Jun/Xinhua)

