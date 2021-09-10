Pic story: couple sticks to post as teachers in village, SW China

September 10, 2021

Zhu Muqun prepares a meal for students at Pingyu teaching point of Songbai Village, Baojing Township of Zhenyuan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 8, 2021. Located deep in the mountainous area of Zhenyuan County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, the Pingyu teaching point is supported mainly by a couple. In 2000, Pan Zhongyong graduated from a normal school and came to Pingyu teaching point as a teacher. Later, he met and married Zhu Muqun, a girl in the village. Over the years, the couple was responsible for teaching, safety management, cooking and so on. With the integration of local educational resources in recent years, the number of students in Pingyu teaching point has been decreasing. There are only 20 lower-grade students at the teaching point this semester. Nevertheless, the couple decides to stay as teachers to bring convenience for the children and their parents. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

