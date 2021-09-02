New semester begins for school of three

People's Daily Online) 16:07, September 02, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2021 shows the teaching center in Danggan Village, Paidiao Town, Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online）

Yang Changjun and his two 1st grade students welcomed their new semester on September 1 in Danggan Village, Paidiao Town, Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, within a mountainous area of Guizhou Province in southwest China.

Yang Changjun, 43, has been teaching in his hometown at the Danggan Village Primary School for 20 years since 2001, having returned after completing a teaching post in the county.

In 2012, after the school in Danzhai switched from a village-level elementary school to a village-town school with a combined operating mode, in view of the special location of Danggan village, the education department decided to keep the elementary school running, but turned it into a countryside learning center instead for young first graders to have a place to start their studies. After finishing first grade, they would then go on to second grade at the Central Primary School in Paidiao Town.

This year, Yang became the only teacher at Danggan Village, teaching first-grade students Chinese, mathematics, moral education, physical education, art and other courses.

Besides teaching, he makes nutritious lunches for his students. Over the past 20 years, Yang has sent away a batch of "graduates", more than a dozen of whom were later admitted to junior colleges inside and outside the province.

This autumn when the new semester began, the Danggan village teaching center welcomed the enrollment of two school-aged girls, held a flag-raising ceremony, and had their first lesson of the new semester. Yang said: "Over the past few years, I have been accustomed to the teaching life in the mountain village. This teaching center is meant for children to have a school to learn from, so I will stick to where I am for them.”

