Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism

People's Daily Online) 15:53, August 24, 2021

Aerial photo shows patterns in rice fields in Simola Wa village, Tengchong city of southwest China’s Yunnan province. (Photo/Chen Huan)

Simola Wa village in Tengchong city of southwest China’s Yunnan province has developed agricultural tourism by planting rice of different colors to create patterns on 50 mu (about 3.3 hectares) of fields and breeding fish in about 100 mu of paddy fields, which has since brought prosperity to the lives of local villagers.

The agri-tourism model is expected to generate more than 1,500 yuan (about $230.9) per mu from rice farming and 1,800 yuan per mu from aquaculture for local residents.

The selected rice variety used features both a high disease resistance and a high yield, which was provided by the Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

