Cuteness overload! Enjoy this song about the Asian elephant calves in Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 17:00, August 18, 2021
The Asian elephant calves have been enjoying their leisure time after returning to their traditional habitat in southwest China's Yunnan recently. A light-hearted song with a rich ethnic style was released to showcase the cuteness of the elephant calves. Click on the video to enjoy the song!
