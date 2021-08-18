Cuteness overload! Enjoy this song about the Asian elephant calves in Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 17:00, August 18, 2021

The Asian elephant calves have been enjoying their leisure time after returning to their traditional habitat in southwest China's Yunnan recently. A light-hearted song with a rich ethnic style was released to showcase the cuteness of the elephant calves. Click on the video to enjoy the song!

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)