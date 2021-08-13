Exquisite paper cuttings tell stories behind China's migrating elephants

People's Daily Online) 15:30, August 13, 2021

A paper cutting shows Asian elephants heading northward. (Photo provided by the Yunnan Provincial Chinese Culture Promotion Society)

A group of artists from southwest China's Yunnan recently produced a set of paper cuttings depicting stories behind a herd of 15 wild Asian elephants that have recently been roaming around in the region in a reapproach into their traditional habitat.

After hearing the wonderful news that all of these Asian elephants migrating northward had returned safely back to their habitat, Wang Zhongde, vice chairman of the Yunnan Provincial Chinese Culture Promotion Society, took the lead in creating the set of paper-cut works.

These works vividly exhibit the beautiful land of Yunnan and the locals’ efforts to protect Asian elephants.

According to Qin Guizhen, an official from the Society, the techniques and colors paper-cut artists adopted in completing this project were meant to express Yunnan's unique and gorgeous scenery as well as its rich and colorful culture.

