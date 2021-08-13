Fighter bombers fly through clouds

China Military Online) 08:09, August 13, 2021

A fighter bomber attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Northern Theater Command pierces into the stratosphere through clouds and mist during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in late July. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Mingxi and Liu Xuhong)

