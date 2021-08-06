Home>>
Fighter bombers in 24-hour flight
(China Military Online) 11:03, August 06, 2021
A fighter bomber attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a round-the-clock flight training exercise on July 29, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Nie Haifei)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.