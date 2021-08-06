Languages

Friday, August 06, 2021

Fighter bombers in 24-hour flight

(China Military Online) 11:03, August 06, 2021

A fighter bomber attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a round-the-clock flight training exercise on July 29, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Nie Haifei)


