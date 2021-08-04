Paratroopers descend to landing zone

China Military Online) 09:15, August 04, 2021

Paratroopers assigned to a brigade under the PLA Air Force’s airborne troops board a transport aircraft in order during a parachute training exercise in mid-July, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Huan)

