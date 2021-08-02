Sri Lanka commemorates 94th anniversary of PLA's founding

Xinhua) 09:29, August 02, 2021

COLOMBO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan graduates from the National Defense University of the People's Liberation Army have commemorated here the 94th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), a statement by the Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka said on Sunday.

A reception was organized by the Chinese National Defence University Alumni Association of Sri Lanka (NDUAASL) in capital Colombo on July 30.

Around 30 representatives of the association attended the reception, with the presence of Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne and Wan Dong, the defense attache of the Chinese embassy.

Gunaratne, on behalf of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, extended congratulations on the 94th anniversary of the founding of the PLA.

