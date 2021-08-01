PLA Day warmly celebrated in Pakistan

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that both the Pakistani and Chinese armies will continue to contribute towards safeguarding collective interests, terming the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Pakistan Army brothers in arms, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The army chief was speaking at the 94th Anniversary of the founding of PLA commemorated at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, Defence Attache Major General Chen Wenrong, officials from the Chinese embassy, and officers from the tri-services of Pakistan attended the event. On the occasion, according to the ISPR, the defense attaché thanked the COAS for hosting a reception on the eve of PLA's 94th Anniversary. "No matter how the world situation changes, we will always stand together in safeguarding our national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and maintaining regional peace and stability," the ISPR quoted Major General Chen Wenrong as saying.

General Qamar felicitated the PLA's leadership and lauded its role in China's defense, security, and nation-building, the statement added. Highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries, and the people, the COAS said the Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of challenges. "In the evolving security milieu, Pakistan-China partnership is becoming increasingly important for regional peace and stability," the army chief added. "Our past and present testify that we never gave in to challenges."

The army chief said that the PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms, and the relationship between the two will continue to contribute towards safeguarding the collective interests. To mark the day, the military band welcomed the guests playing Chinese tunes. The venue was specially decorated with Chinese colors. A Chinese flag made of red roses was presented on occasion. The venue was lit up with Chinese lanterns, and Chinese and Pakistani flags were among the highlights of the event.

To pay tribute to the China-Pakistan traditional relations, a special documentary prepared by the ISPR was aired.

Every year on August 1, PLA Day is enthusiastically celebrated in China, with many activities held across the country. As a close friend of China, Pakistan also recognizes the importance of PLA Day and celebrates it regularly.

Relations between the armed forces of China and Pakistan are exemplary and complementary. The two sides have training exchange programs as well as joint military exercises, and frequent goodwill visits and sports activities between the two forces provide opportunities to promote mutual understanding. These ties between the two armed forces are the backbone of relations between the two countries.

Rapidly changing geopolitics, especially in this region, makes it even more important to strengthen the relations between the forces of the two countries. For example, Pakistan's army provides support to Chinese nationals and their interests in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Pakistan is proud to have a neighbor and a friend like China. Our collaboration is in the name of peace, harmony, and prosperity. With the passage of time, the collaboration between the two forces will be further strengthened, ensuring the security and stability of the region.

It is worth mentioning that the close friendship between China and Pakistan is not against any third country. It is just to promote peace and stability in the region as well as globally. China and Pakistan are responsible countries and are contributing toward global peace, stability, and prosperity.

(Zamir Ahmed Awan is a senior fellow with the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and a sinologist at the National University of Sciences and Technology in Pakistan. E-mail: [email protected] )

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)