PLA, armed police assist China's emergency rescue, disaster relief

Xinhua) 09:06, July 30, 2021

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force have assisted in emergency rescue and disaster relief in multiple areas hit by torrential rains, a Chinese defense ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Personnel, vehicles, aircraft and boats have been sent to disaster-hit areas for disaster relief work, said Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.

The army will resolutely accomplish tasks of disaster relief entrusted by the Communist Party of China and the people, Wu said.

Multiple areas in China have been affected by disasters caused by torrential rains. In central China's Henan Province, the death toll from heavy rain had risen to 99 as of Thursday noon.

