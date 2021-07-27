Home>>
Fighter jets take off with suspension weights
(China Military Online) 10:29, July 27, 2021
Maintenance men assigned to an aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command load rockets onto a fighter jet prior to a live-fire flight training exercise on July 13, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhan Boqin and Wang Guoyun)
