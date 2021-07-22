Home>>
PLA Central Theater Command sends forces to anti-flood frontline in storm-stricken Henan
(China Military Online) 10:54, July 22, 2021
BEIJING, July 21 -- In the past several days, continuous heavy rainstorm has been hitting the Henan Province in central China, and many places in Henan are suffering urban waterlogging, debris flows, landslides and other natural disasters.
At the critical point, the PLA Central Theater Command activated an emergency response and has dispatched more than 3,000 plus rescuers including PLA soldiers, armed policemen and militiamen together with more than 80 vehicles and speedboats to engage in flood control and dangers rescue operations simultaneously in 10 flood stricken areas in Henan.
