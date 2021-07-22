Rescue team of 1,800 firefighters deployed to flood-hit Henan from 7 neighboring provinces

Xinhua) 10:16, July 22, 2021

Firefighters put the drainage pipe in place in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, July 21, 2021. Extremely heavy rainfall hit Henan on Tuesday, with precipitation in Zhengzhou, exceeding the highest level on local weather records. A rescue team of 1,800 firefighters has been deployed to the flood-hit region from seven neighboring provinces, together with boats, pumping vehicles, and flood rescue kits. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

