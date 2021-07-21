Home>>
Heavy rainfall causes great damage in Mihe Town of Gongyi City, central China
(Xinhua) 15:21, July 21, 2021
People are transferred to a safe place in Mihe Town of Gongyi City, central China's Henan Province, July 21, 2021. Mihe Town suffered great damage due to the heavy rainfall on July 20. The town once lost contact with outside with its power and communication interrupted. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
