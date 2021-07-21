China's rain-ravaged Henan activates highest level emergency response

Xinhua) 10:11, July 21, 2021

ZHENGZHOU, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Henan Province on Wednesday initiated the highest level emergency response to floods, as rain-triggered disasters have caused 12 deaths.

The Henan provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters activated the Level I emergency response at 3 a.m.

A total of 12 people have been killed in the torrential rains in the downtown area of Zhengzhou, the provincial capital. About 100,000 flood-affected people have been relocated to safe places so far.

