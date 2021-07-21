Record rains hit Henan, C China

Xinhua) 08:23, July 21, 2021

A car is inundated by rainwater in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, July 20, 2021. More than 144,660 residents have been affected by torrential rains in central China's Henan Province since July 16, and 10,152 have been relocated to safe places, the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters said Tuesday. A total of 16 large and medium-sized reservoirs have seen water levels rise above the alert level after torrential rains battered most parts of the province on Monday and Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)