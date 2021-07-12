China activates flood emergency response amid heavy rain forecast

Xinhua) 09:39, July 12, 2021

Aerial taken on June 6, 2021 shows rescuers participating in a flood-relief drill on the Wulie River in Shuangqiao District of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control as heavy rain is expected to lash parts of the country, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters have dispatched three working teams to Shanxi, Hebei and Beijing to assist local authorities.

According to the country's meteorological department, downpours are expected in parts of north and northeast China, as well as some areas along the Yellow River and Huai River.

Parts of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei will see torrential rain, according to the forecast.

Authorities estimated that above-warning-level floods might occur in 14 small and medium-sized rivers, including the tributaries of the Qujiang in Sichuan and Hanjiang in Shaanxi.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)