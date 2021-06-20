Languages

Sunday, June 20, 2021

Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Kolkata, India

(Xinhua) 09:28, June 20, 2021

A man moves along a water-logged street by boat after a heavy rainfall in Kolkata, India, June 19, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)


