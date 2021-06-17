NY state lights up landmark buildings to celebrate 70% vaccination rate

Ecns.cn) 13:37, June 17, 2021

Photo shows fireworks are set off in the New York Harbor, lighting up the skyline on June 15. (Photo/ Liao Pan)

Andrew Cuomo, the New York State Governor, announced on the same day that since 70% of adults in the state have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines, New York State will lift most of the restrictions related to the pandemic from now on.

Many places in New York State set off fireworks that night. More than ten landmark buildings lit blue and gold lights to celebrate reaching a key COVID-19 vaccination rate.

