Shanghai starts COVID-19 vaccination for Taiwan compatriots

Xinhua) 09:08, April 20, 2021

Taiwan compatriots wait to receive COVID-19 vaccination records at a community health center in Malu Town of Jiading new city, east China's Shanghai, April 19, 2021. Shanghai started COVID-19 vaccination for Taiwan compatriots aged from 18 to 75 in the city on Monday following the principle of giving informed consent and voluntary participation. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)