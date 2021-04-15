Putin completes COVID-19 vaccination

Xinhua) 11:14, April 15, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Russian Geographical Society via video link on April 14, 2021. (Kremlin photo)

"I hope that everything will be fine," Putin said.

MOSCOW, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, following his first shot on March 23.

Putin made the announcement at a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Russian Geographical Society via video link.

"I hope that everything will be fine. Not just hope, I have confidence in it," he told the participants.

After receiving the first jab last month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin was feeling well and would not take a single day off.

The Kremlin refused to disclose which of the Russian-made vaccines, namely Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, Putin had received. It has not released any photo or footage of Putin's inoculation.

Peskov has said that Putin would be more engaged in public events in Russia and possibly abroad after developing anti-bodies against the coronavirus.

