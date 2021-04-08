Home>>
"Selfie Panda" sculpture in Sichuan goes popular
(Xinhua) 15:12, April 08, 2021
A tourist takes photos of the "Selfie Panda" sculpture at Yangtianwo square in Dujiangyan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 7, 2021. A creation of Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, the sculpture is 26.5m by 11m by 12m in dimension, featuring a selfie-taking giant panda lying on its back. Weighing 130 tonnes, the work takes shape with the help of three million lacquer-painted stainless steel rods. "Selfie Panda" is inspired by a real giant panda that went astray in downtown Dujiangyan in 2005. It soon became a popular photogenic spot following its recent public debut. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Photos
