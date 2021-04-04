Home>>
A look at Langzhong ancient city in Nanchong, Sichuan
(Xinhua) 14:50, April 04, 2021
|Aerial photo shows tourists viewing the Langzhong ancient city on boats in Nanchong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 3, 2021. (Photo by Wang Yugui/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- SW China's Yingjing County organizes activities to boost local education in natural environment
- Sichuan patient receives first "Made In China" artificial heart
- Sichuan releases guidelines on protecting personal information amid COVID-19 control
- Scenery of Guangtou Mountain in Sichuan, SW China
- China's Chengdu reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.