Scenery of yardang landform in Xinjiang

The unique red-colored yardang landform is seen at the foot of Tianshan, Toksun County, China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 23, 2021. Yardang landforms are the result of wind erosion and can be found in dry areas, which are formed by many ridges and grooves. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jinghai)

