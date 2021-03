A newborn golden snub-nosed monkey stays with his mother “Diandian” and father “Pingping” in Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park, Guangdong, March 3, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The newborn female golden snub-nosed monkey was born in the early hours of February 11, 2021. It weighed 430 grams at birth and now weighs 536 grams. The baby golden snub-nosed monkey met tourists for the first time on Wednesday.